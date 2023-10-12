MY Bharat platform will go long way in youth-led development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government’s decision to establish the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat) platform will go a long way in promoting youth-led development and providing wings to the aspirations of India’s talented youth.

The Union Cabinet approved establishing an autonomous body ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat) which will create a physical and digital eco-system to empower youth to become catalysts for community transformation.

“The Cabinet decision on establishing Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) will go a long way in furthering youth-led development and giving wings to the aspirations of our talented Yuva Shakti,’ PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to PM Modi for approving Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat).

“The new autonomous body ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat) approved by the Union Cabinet today will be a pool of our youth power which will fuel India’s growth into a new future. The primary objective of this platform is youth development. The ideas, aspirations and diligence of our youth will unite on this platform which will open for them access to the entire government and the opportunity to contribute to nation-building. My heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for this visionary decision,” Amit Shah posted on X.

The new technology-led platform will enable the government to engage with the youth to actualise their aspirations for India’s progress in the march to make the country a developed nation by 2047.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the platform will serve as an overarching enabling mechanism powered by technology for youth development and youth-led development.

It will provide equitable access to youth and build “Viksit Bharat” across the entire spectrum of the Government and bring various stakeholders together, he said.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.