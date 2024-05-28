Congress biggest enemy of minorities, INDIA bloc engaged in vote bank politics: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition’s INDIA bloc for engaging in “vote bank politics” and accused it of neglecting the constitutional rights of the SC, ST and OBC communities.

In an interview with a news agency, he also said that the Congress is the biggest enemy of minorities.

Claiming that the opposition is keeping them in dark, Modi said he will keep fighting for the rights of Dalits, tribals and OBC community members.

“I want to alert the SC, ST, OBC and other backward class people because by keeping them in darkness, they (opposition) are looting them. Election is such a time that I should make the countrymen aware of the biggest crisis that is coming.”

“Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits and tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies…There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto…Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of vote bank?… I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, tribal, OBC brothers and sisters. And that’s why I’m fighting the battle,” he said.

Refering to the reservation given to the Muslims, Modi said that the Opposition committed the “sin” by bringing a law in Andhra Pradesh.

“They have a modus operandi. First, they started the sin of giving it to minorities by making a law in Andhra Pradesh, they lost in the Supreme Court and the High Court rejected it because the Constitution does not allow it. So they cleverly started the game from the back door and these people overnight made all the castes of Muslim as OBCs and they robbed the OBCs of their rights…When the High Court’s judgment came, it became clear that such a big fraud was taking place. But what is even more unfortunate is that for vote bank politics, now they are also abusing the judiciary…This situation cannot be acceptable under any circumstances,” the PM said.

On Opposition’s charge of using central probe agencies to suppress their voice, Modi said that those who have lost their money are the one abusing him.

“The one whose money has gone is abusing…It means that whoever has a part in stealing money will shout a little after being caught…Today, a Sarpanch has the right to sign on a chequebook but the Prime Minister of the country does not have it…Modi government has told its officers that my government has zero tolerance towards corruption,” he added.