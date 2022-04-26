‘You must stop this’, SC expresses concern on hate speeches made at Dharam Sansads

The Supreme Court today has taken a strict stand on the matter of hate speech in Himachal Pradesh Dharam Sansad, and directed that all necessary steps will have to be taken in this regard.

“We direct the Chief Secretary of the Uttarkhand to place the above position on record and to state the corrective measure taken by the authorities as and when required,” the Supreme Court bench said.

The Supreme court also questioned the action taken by the government of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Governments so far in this regard. It said that the government has to stop such activity.

The State Government will have to tell whether any preventive steps have been taken or not, the Supreme Court said.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Judtice A M Khanwilkar, said that the government should file an affidavit and apprise it what steps have been taken to prevent such incidents.

The Supreme Court has given the government time till May 7 to submit its affidavit. It said that these incidents do not happen suddenly, they do not happen overnight, they are announced in advance, you did not act immediately?

There is already a guideline of the Apex Court on this issue, the Supreme Court said and fixed the next hearing on this issue on May 9.

Senior lawyer, Kapil Sibal, on behalf of the petitioner, said that some politicians used alleged hate speech.

On behalf of the government, it was told in the court that steps are being taken regarding this.

The petition, was filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former judge of Patna High Court Anjana Prakash, against the alleged hate speech before the Supreme Court seeking necessary action in thr matter.

It has been said in the application by the petitioners that this is against the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court regarding hate speech in 2018.