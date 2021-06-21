Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon yoga acharyas, yoga pracharaks and everyone connected with yoga work to ensure that yoga reaches every corner of the world. He was speaking on the occasion of Seventh International Yoga Day.

Quoting from Gita, the Prime Minister said we need to continue moving on the collective journey of yoga as yoga has a solution for everyone. Freedom from sufferings is yoga and it helps everyone, said the Prime Minister.

Noting the growing popularity and people’s interest in yoga, the Prime Minister said it is important that yoga reaches every person while keeping intact its foundation and core. Yoga acharyas and all of us should contribute to this task of taking yoga to everyone, said the Prime Minister.

He also talked of Yoga’s role during the pandemic. He said Yoga has proved a source of strength and poise for people during this difficult time. He pointed out that it was easy for countries to forget Yoga Day during the pandemic as it is not intrinsic to their culture but, instead, enthusiasm for Yoga has increased globally.

One of the key ingredients of yoga is fortitude in the face of adversity. When pandemic appeared, no one was ready from the point of view of capabilities, resources or mental toughness. Yoga helped people to muster confidence and strength to fight the pandemic world over.

The Prime Minister recalled how frontline Corona warriors made Yoga their shield and made themselves strong through yoga and how people, doctors nurses took to Yoga to deal with the effects of the virus. Instances of yoga sessions conducted by doctors and nurses in the hospitals appeared everywhere.

The Prime Minister noted experts are stressing the importance of breathing exercises like pranayama and anulom-vilom for strengthening our respiratory system.