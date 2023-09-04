Muslim side opposes extension plea of ASI in Gyanvapi survey

Muslim side represented by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee has opposed the application moved by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking 8 weeks time to complete the survey of Gyanvapi campus and submit the report.

The Masjid Committee on Monday filed an objection in the court of the District Judge and said that the survey is being done contrary to the affidavit given in the court.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has permission to conduct surveys using GPR technology but excavations are being carried out at many places in the Gyanvapi complex, they alleged adding that the debris were being removed by truck.

The muslim side said the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court were being violated by the ASI team. In such a situation, justice should be done by not giving more time for the survey, they pleaded.

On the demand of the Muslim side, the District Judge’s court has fixed September 8 for next hearing in the case. On the same day, other applications pending in the Gyanvapi Shringaar Gauri Mool case would also to be heard.

At present, the ASI survey is underway and Friday last , the ASI had asked for eight weeks (56 days) more time to complete the Gyanvapi survey and prepare its report.

On behalf of ASI, Standing Counsel Amit Srivastava said that ASI is conducting scientific investigation-survey of Gyanvapi campus. A team of archaeologists, epigraphists, surveyors, photographers, videographers and other technical personnel are engaged in this survey.

A team of experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad is conducting the GPR survey and the data received are also being analyzed and studied.

Through the application filed, the Standing Counsel said that during the survey and investigation, many items have been found. Clearing of debris above the working floor level is in progress to scientifically examine the structures.

The application said since the court has directed to conduct underground survey of all the basements, it is necessary that the debris dumped there be removed without causing any damage to the standing structure.

The debris is being removed very carefully and systematically, which is a slow process. As directed by the court, it will take some more time to clear the land of all the basements for survey. In such a situation, hence they have requested that ASI may be given more time of eight weeks to submit the report.

ASI has sought time for the second time to proceed with the survey and file the report. In the order given by the district judge’s court on July 21, it was said that the survey report should be provided by August 2. Later the matter went to the High Court and Supreme Court.

When the order to continue the survey came on August 3, the ASI applied for extension of the deadline. This was accepted by the District Judge’s court and ordered the report of the survey to be filed by September 2. Now ASI has again applied for extension of the deadline.