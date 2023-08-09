Muslim side again moves court to stop the Gyanvapi survey

Even as the ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex continued for the sixth day, the Muslim side on Wednesday has once again moved the court to stop the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi campus.

In a petition, the Muslim side alleged that the fees for the expenses incurred on the survey were not deposited on behalf of the women litigants.

They said the survey is being done without depositing fees which is against the civil rule. The survey that is being conducted is contrary to the procedure prescribed in the law.

The Muslim side said in such a situation, the survey which is being done without following the provisions given under the General Rules and Civil Procedure Code should be stopped.

However, objections have been raised on this application by the advocates of other women litigants.

The court has fixed August 17 for hearing and on that day the Hindu side will file an objection.

On July 21, the district court had ordered survey of the Gyanvapi complex which was later approved by Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Muslim side has filed a separate application asking restrain on media coverage of the survey as it is creating rumours.