HC dismisses petition of Muslim side in Sambhal Jama Masjid case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed the revision petition filed by the Muslim side against the survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid.

The decision came on a civil revision petition, which was filed by the Masjid Committee. Through the petition, the committee challenged the order of a local court ordering a survey of the mosque by Archaeological Survey of India( ASI).

Advertisement

The judgement was pronounced by a single bench comprising Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal.

Advertisement

The court had reserved its judgement on May 13 after completing the hearing of all the parties.

The court has refused to intervene in the investigation of the Advocate Commission issued by the trial court.

Earlier , the Lower Court or Deewani court of Sambhal had ordered a survey of Jama Masjid and the Masjid’s committee was filed against this by the Civil Revision Petition in the High Court.

But now the survey will again start after the high court ruling.

On November 19, 2024, the Department of Archeology (ASI) conducted a survey for the first time and it again continued the survey on November 24.

But during the second day survey violence broke out in which 4 people were killed.

After this, on January 8, 2025, the Allahabad Court gave an interim order and stayed the survey and also sought reply from all the parties.

The Hindu side claims that it was the first Harihar temple, which Babur broke in 1529 and built a mosque.

A petition was filed in Sambhal Court on November 19, 2024 and on the same day , Civil Judge Senior Division Aditya Singh ordered a survey inside the mosque.

The court appointed Ramesh Singh Raghav as Advocate Commissioner and on November 19 the team reached the mosque for the survey at 4 pm. The team surveyed for 2 hours. However, the survey was not completed that day.

After this, the survey team again reached Jama Masjid on November 24 when the violence broke out.

The 45-page survey report of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was filed on January 2, 2025 in Chandausi Court .Around 4.5 hours of videography and more than 1200 photos were also given to the court. It claimed that evidence of the temple in Jama Masjid has been found.

The survey reportedly confirmed that more than 50 flowers, scars and artifacts have been found in the mosque. There are 2 vat trees inside worshiped in Hinduism.