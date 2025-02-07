Muslim man attacked in Bhopal court premises over interfaith marriage

Activists of Hindu right-wing organizations assaulted a Muslim man at the Bhopal district court premises on Friday when he arrived with a Hindu woman, both adults, to submit documents for an interfaith marriage.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows a policeman attempting to rescue the man from the attack.

Advertisement

According to MP Nagar Police Station Inspector Jai Hind Sharma, the man, identified as Shehzad Ahmed, had come to the court with the woman to consult a lawyer regarding documentation for their marriage.

Advertisement

The police officer stated that both individuals are adults and residents of Pipariya in Narmadapuram district, adjacent to Bhopal. Authorities have informed their families and requested them to come to Bhopal.

Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the assault, and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, some reports, quoting Sanskriti Bachao Manch President Chandrashekhar Tiwari, claim that Tiwari alleged Ahmed had been sexually exploiting the woman for the past three years, including when she was a minor.