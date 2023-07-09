Muslim League rejects CPM invite to UCC seminar

In a setback to the CPI-M, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday decided to reject the CPI-M’s invitation to participate in the seminar organized by the Left party against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

At a leadership meeting held on Sunday at Panakkad in Mapappuram, the Muslim League has decided not to attend the seminar organized by the CPI-M against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on 15 July in Kozhikode.

Speaking to media persons at Panakkad, after the leadership meeting, Muslim League state President Sadikhali Shihab Thangal said that Muslim League is a major constituent in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). But CPI-M invited only the Muslim League, ignoring other parties of the UDF. Muslim cannot participate at the seminar, he said

The Muslim League leaders said that only the Congress can raise voice against UCC in the Parliament. They, however, said they have no problem for other Muslim associations like Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, attending the CPI-M’s seminar to be held on 15 July in Kozhikode.

Muslim League leaders also said they will organise a seminar under the leadership of party’s Kerala State President Panakkad Sadikali Thangal in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, has declared support to the CPI-M in its campaign against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Samastha leader Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal said that members of the association will attend the seminar organised by CPI- M against the UCC. He also added that Samastha will cooperate with the Congress and the Muslim League to protest against the UCC.

In this connection, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan on Sunday said Muslim League’s decision to reject the CPi-M’s invitation to the UCC seminar is not a setback to the party.Muslim League is only one of the invitees to the event. Their absence will not affect the programme, he said.