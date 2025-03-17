Muslim board protests against Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Jantar Mantar predicting that it would pave the way for usurping of properties while the ruling BJP called the protest an effort to create a Saheen Bagh-like situation.

During the protest, Yaseen Ali Uswani, AIMPLB Secretary, said, “In the month of Ramzan, we are leaving our homes to fight for our rights. Waqf is related to us. And we reject the Bill brought by the government. Not only Muslims are rejecting the Bill, but people from across the communities.”

Addressing the protestors, Assaduddin Owasi said, “They say a Muslim can’t give the property to waqf for five years. The purpose of this Bill is to snatch Masjid, Kabristan and Madarsa from us. And I want to warn Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, and Chirag Paswan that if they don’t resist this Bill now, Indian Muslims will never forgive them. If non-Hindu and non-Sikh can’t be a member of the mandir and gurdwara committees, then how can non- Muslims be part of the waqf board? This is an anti-Muslim and anti-Constitution Bill to loot the Waqf.”

Moreover, NCP (SCP) MP, Fauzia Khan said, “I oppose the unconstitutionality of the bill. Such civil voices and concerns must be paid heed to. The very fabric of unity and diversity hinges upon these morals and must not be tampered with.”

Reacting to the protest, BJP MP and Chairman of the Waqf JPC Jagdambika Pal said, “They have been opposing it from the very beginning. Despite this, we invited the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to appear before the Joint Parliamentary Committee of which Owaisi Sahab was also a member.”

“We listened to everyone for 3-4 hours and recorded all their views. The law hasn’t been passed yet, and they are already challenging it by trying to create a Shaheen Bagh-like situation,” he told a news agency.