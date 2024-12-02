Music tourism to connect youth with India’s cultural heritage

In line with the Union Tourism Ministry’s initiative to connect youth with the country’s cultural heritage, the Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam Festival 2024 began on a high note with a series of Prequel Events held across Andhra Pradesh.

These events, organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministries of Culture and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, celebrated the state’s vibrant musical heritage and cultural diversity.

With captivating performances and enthusiastic audiences, the Prequel Events set the stage for the main festival, scheduled from December 6 to 8 in Vijayawada.The upcoming main festival in Vijayawada will be held at Durga Ghat and Kanaka Durga Temple. Attendees can look forward to a blend of soulful music, regional cuisine, handicrafts, and handlooms, offering a holistic cultural experience.

In Srikakulam, the event yesterday was hosted at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Arasavalli. The highlight was a soulful performance by Manda Sudharani and her group, which enthralled an audience of over 300 people, celebrating the spiritual essence of the venue. Moving to Rajamahendravaram, the Anam Kalakendram came alive with the mesmerising performance of Thulasi Viswanath and her group. Similarly, in Mangalagiri, the serene Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple hosted a devotional concert themed around Narasimha Swamy Krithis. At Ahobilam, the sacred Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple was the venue for a spellbinding performance by Kumari Deepika Varadarajan and her group. In Tirupati, the Sri Padmavathi Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam’s Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium resonated with the enchanting performances of Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad and Vidushi Bullemma.

These events have not only showcased Andhra Pradesh’s classical music traditions but have also highlighted the Ministry of Tourism’s innovative approach to promoting Music Tourism. By integrating cultural heritage with tourism, these events have created a unique platform for engaging the youth and celebrating India’s diverse traditions.