Music is language which connects two countries: Israeli, Indian musicians

Renowned Israeli and Indian musicians feel that music is a language which connects the two countries.

Tom Cohen, founder, arranger, chief conductor and musical director of The Jerusalem Orchestra East and West, interacted with mediapersons at an event held here on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Israel on Sunday.

Internationally acclaimed performers, composers, cultural entrepreneurs and music educators Pandit Shubhendra Rao and Cello Virtuoso Saskia Rao-de Haas also interacted with the mediapersons.

Cohen said, “Music is language which connects with our neighbours.” He said a unique thing about Indian music is that it has many layers which includes classical music.

“You can hear Indian music in the streets which means people are very proud of their tradition,” he said. He further hailed Indian music and said it has a universal language.

“I feel Indian music is like an ocean,” Cohen said.