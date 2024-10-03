Musi project will continue:Revanth

Admitting that he might face some political losses over the demolitions, the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ,today reiterated his government will continue to remove encroachments from the riverbed of Musi and its buffer zone despite opposition because otherwise the river will vanish altogether.

While attacking his political rivals BJP and BRS, he said he was willing to discuss the best way to resolve this contentious issue. While speaking at the launch of the pilot project for family digital card, he accused the BRS of lauching protests with hired people. Reddy said, “Telangana society is closely watching the drama with hired gangs. Public money worth Rs 1500 crore which was looted is currently stashed in the BRS party accounts. Distribute Rs. 500 crores from the money to the poor in Musi area.”

He also accused the BRS leaders of opposing the Musi project to save their own farmhouses . ” Should we demolish the illegally constructed farm houses owned by KTR ? Or not ? Should the farm houses owned by BRS leader Sabita Indra Reddy’s three sons be pulled down? They are raising poor people’s housing only to protect their farm houses,” he asked.

Advertisement

The CM said the government was ready to invite suggestions for alternatives but questioned why the Opposition was silent during the discussion on HYDRAA in the Assembly.He claimed that though his government was debt strapped it was providing houses and Rs 25,000 as financial assistance to the displaced , who are living in unhygienic conditions along the Musi river. They would be able tolead a better life after rehabilitation.

Reddy took the opportunity to attack BJP MP Eatala Rajendar for supporting the Sabarmati Riverfront project while opposing the Musi project. He said, “MP Eatala Rajendar is copying KTR and Harish Rao in his speeches. Eatala has changed the party but practicing old habits.” He urged him to accompany him to the Prime Minister and seek the Centre’s help for housing for the poor along Musi river.

The CM warned that as a result of the encroachments the city is witnessing floods and lakhs of families were affected badly. He said the ponds and nalas have already disappeared and the Musi river will also vanish soon.