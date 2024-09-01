Musharraf’s relative’s land in UP to go under hammer on September 5

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf is currently in the news in Uttar Pradesh these days as an enemy property registered in the name of one of his relatives is set to be auctioned in Kotana village on September 5. Kotana village holds significance as it was not only the maternal home of the former Pakistan president but also the residence of his father’s parents.

According to the district administration, about two hectares of land, recorded as enemy property and belonging to Nuru of Kotana, who migrated to Pakistan in 1965, will soon be auctioned.

Villagers of Kotana recall that former Pakistan president Musharraf’s grandfather and maternal grandmother hailed from their village. His mother Begum Zareen and father Musharrafuddin left Kotana after their marriage in 1943. Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi, he never visited Kotana village as his family settled in Pakistan in 1947 during the partition of the country.

According to villagers, Pervez Musharraf’s relative Nooru lived in Kotana for 18 years even after the formation of Pakistan before moving to Pakistan in 1965. He owned two hectares of land in the village, which was declared enemy property in 2010. The auction of this land is scheduled for September