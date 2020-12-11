The disappointment of Rajini Makkal Mandram( RMM) cadres on the appointment of Arjuna Murthy, former intellectual cell head of the BJP as his party’s chief coordinator, was reflected in the meeting Rajinikanth held on Wednesday with RMM functionaries when Rajini asked his fans not to show anyone except him on posters until the party is formally announced.

Rajinikanth on Wednesday convened a meeting with RMM functionaries, including Murthy and Tamilaruvi Manian to discuss the strategies for the upcoming state Assembly election.

The RMM was formed from the actor’s fan club All India Rajini Rasigar Mandram after he announced his interest in electoral politics in 2017. Since most of the members of the fan clubs are from lower strata of the society, appointment of an upper caste BJP former intellectual cell chief and seems have disappointed fanbase entirely.

RMM was overjoyed when an actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth or Thalaivar, as he is fondly called, finally announced his political debut, but a little bit disappointed now on these developments. Even though, they are ready to obey what their ultimate leader says and support his political ambitions, Rajini, as accused by opposition parties as a pawn of BJP in the state, now seems to be threading a cautious path.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth seeking alliances ahead of the TN Assembly elections, have been questioned by multiple Opposition parties regarding his political ideology and motive for entering the fray. While Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has alleged that Rajinikanth is merely another face of BJP, CPI-M’s TN chief Balakrishnan stated that starting a political party unlike abruptly starting a private company.

These remarks come at a time when Rajinikanth is speculated to head a third Front in the state with smaller parties as allies.

He had confirmed the launch of his political party in January (most probably on Pongal which is on 14th ), just months ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. Following his announcement, both AIADMK and DMK leaders claimed that their vote share will not be affected by Rajinikanth’s entry.