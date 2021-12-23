Murmurs against Kerala CM gain strength ahead of crucial party meeting

A crucial party meeting of the ruling CPI-M is being held here on Thursday and perhaps for the first time, things do not appear rosy for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with murmurs in the party against his style of functioning.

It all started in hushed tones at the lower level party committees but gradually found its way up to higher committees as well. The party is set to hold its state party conference being held once in three years, in February next year.

Among the issues discussed are the “role” of police in some recent cases, the controversial K-Rail proposed dream project of Vijayan, the appointments fiasco at the Kannur University where Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was “forced” to say that he will no longer remain as Chancellor and the change in stand over the vexed Mullaperiyar dam issue.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said if the so-called “invincible” status of Vijayan can continue is a million-dollar question.

“Invincibility is not something what one can take for granted. The advantage that Vijayan continues to have is the pandemic situation has altered and affected every activity and this happens at a time when both the Congress and the BJP are reeling under various internal party issues and are not able to force anything down Vijayan. Not many will have doubts, if not for the Covid situation, Vijayan might not have been able to retain office,” said the critic.

“Another advantage that Vijayan has is since he was at the helm of affairs of the party for 16 years till 2015, he knows the pulse of practically everyone who matters in the party. As things stand, his position has definitely weakened, but with the party at Bengal, disappearing into oblivion and signs at Tripura not that good, the national leadership also does not have the wherewithal to rein in Vijayan, at a time when his stock is slowly going down. One will have to wait till the upcoming Party Congress to be held at his home base- Kannur to actually know if Vijayan continues to be invincible or not,” added the critic.

And on his part, his first task will be to pacify Khan, who continues to be in a defiant mood as very soon he will have to read out his address- a customary one at the start of the first session in the calendar year and all eyes are on it.