Murmu, Sinha are 2 contesting candidates for Prez poll

After the expiry of the time of withdrawal of candidature for the upcoming Presidential election on Saturday, the two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President are NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and Joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The polling for the Presidential election will take place on 18 July, 2022 in Room No. 63, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi, and in the State Capitals, an official statement said.

The polling will commence at 10.00 A.M. and close at 5.00 P.M. on that day.

The Electoral College for election to the Office of the President consists of the elected Members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected Members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Members of Parliament normally exercise their vote in Parliament House, New Delhi, and Members of State Legislative Assemblies including the Members of the Legislative Assemblies of the NCT of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry in their respective Capitals at the places notified by the Election Commission in this behalf.

However, a Member of Parliament may vote in any State Capital/Union Territory Capital if he/she has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission. Similarly, a Member of any State Legislative Assembly who has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission, may, vote in Parliament House, New Delhi or at any State capital other than his/her own State.