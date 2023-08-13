In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the city of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a businessman and his wife. The crime, which occurred on Thursday, has been attributed to the suspects’ inspiration from the ‘Asur’ web series, released in 2020.

Dhan Kumar Jain (70), a respected resident of Brahmapuri area, lost his life while trying to defend his home during a robbery attempt. His wife, Anju Jain (65), sustained serious injuries and fought for her life in the hospital, but tragically succumbed to her injuries. The accused assailants made away with cash and jewelry, leaving behind a trail of grief and shock.

The law enforcement swiftly responded to the heinous crime, forming eight teams to crack the case. The investigation involved meticulous examination of CCTV footage, electronic surveillance, and insights from informants. The diligent efforts of the police led to the apprehension of the two suspects, identified as Priyank Sharma (25) and Yash Sharma (24).

During interrogation, Priyank Sharma, a final year LLB student, revealed that the ‘Asur’ web series had served as a dark inspiration for their crime. He admitted to seeking guidance on evading the police through YouTube tutorials, highlighting the disturbing impact of media content on impressionable minds.

The accused detailed their elaborate plan, which included wearing gloves, masks, and helmets to conceal their identities. They even altered the motorcycle’s number plate to evade identification. The criminals meticulously plotted their escape route, avoiding areas covered by CCTV cameras.

A day prior to the crime, the suspects had visited the victim’s residence under the pretense of searching for a rental room, cleverly masking their sinister intentions. Their ploy exposed the vulnerability of homeowners to potential threats.

The investigation yielded significant evidence, with the recovery of a pistol, motorcycle, clothing, helmets, and shoes worn during the crime. Additionally, the stolen gold and silver jewelry, along with the looted cash, were also retrieved from the suspects.

The incident has ignited a political discourse, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the state government’s handling of the situation. Yadav highlighted concerns about the prevailing atmosphere of fear among citizens and its adverse impact on businesses in Uttar Pradesh.