Murder cases drop by 9%, robberies by 16% in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals is yielding a positive outcome in terms of the prevention of crime.

This was confirmed during a high-level meeting on law and order held here recently, where top officials of the UP Police presented a report covering the past eight months to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The report highlighted a significant decrease in heinous crimes such as murder, robbery, dacoity, and rape over the past six years in the state.

During the meeting, the top five and bottom five districts in terms of taking prompt actions and curbing these cases were presented, and the chief minister instructed to take strong action against officers of districts with poor performance. He said that if their reports are not found satisfactory in next month’s meeting, further action will be taken.

In the past eight months, a total of 1,921 murder cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, of which 1,322 have been filed as FIRs, and 90 have had final reports submitted. Meanwhile, 509 cases are under consideration.

Over the past six years, there has been a 9.02 percent decrease in murder cases in the state. Out of 4705 accused involved in the above cases, action was taken against 4230 while 475 accused are wanted and raids are being conducted continuously to apprehend them.

However, Mahoba, Shravasti, Sitapur, Jalaun, and Kaushambi have seen a rise in criminal cases. In this regard, the Chief Minister has directed officials of these districts to take strict measures and control them.

In cases of murder, strong action has been taken in Amroha, Jhansi, Jalaun, and Hardoi, while the performance of Chandauli, Auraiya, Lalitpur, and Banda has been poor. The Chief Minister has given a stern warning to officers posted in these districts to improve their performance.

Similarly, 789 cases of robbery were registered in the state, out of which charge sheets were filed in 589 and final reports were submitted in 20. Meanwhile, 180 cases are under investigation. Over the past eight months, there has been a 24.61 percent decrease in robbery cases in the state. Out of 2222 accused involved in the above cases, action was taken against 2118 accused, and 104 accused are wanted, leading to continuous raids to apprehend them.

However, cases have increased in Maharajganj, Lalitpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, and Kasganj. Districts that have taken prompt action in robbery cases include Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Pilibhit, while the performance in Prayagraj Commissionerate, Kaushambi, Deoria, Amethi, and Mahoba has been poor.

During the meeting, officials informed the chief minister that 30 dacoity cases have been registered across the state, out of which charge sheets have been filed in 18 cases. Meanwhile, 12 cases are still under investigation. Over the past six years, there has been a 16.22 percent decrease in dacoity cases across the state. Out of a total of 224 accused involved in these cases, action was taken against 200 accused while 24 accused are still wanted.

However, some districts have seen an increase in dacoity cases, including Varanasi Commissionerate, Jhansi, Amethi, Auraiya, and Kannauj. On the other hand, Firozabad, Barabanki, Sitapur, Lalitpur, and Kasganj have performed well in addressing dacoity cases, while Kannauj, Hathras, Badaun, Auraiya, and Prayagraj Commissionerate have shown poor performance.

Similarly, 1869 cases of rape were registered in the state, out of which charge sheets were filed in 1359 cases and final reports were submitted in 220 cases. Meanwhile, 290 cases are still under investigation. Out of a total of 2578 accused involved in these cases, action was taken against 2325 accused and 253 accused are still wanted.

Some districts have seen an increase in rape cases, including Fatehgarh, Sitapur, Kheri, Kaushambi, and Hamirpur. On the other hand, the top five districts that have swiftly acted against rapists include Badaun, Moradabad, Bijnor, Amroha, and Sambhal. However, the performance in Prayagraj Commissionerate, Shahjahanpur, Balrampur, Kaushambi, and Fatehpur has been poor in addressing rape cases.