Murder accused nabbed with contraband worth Rs 2 crore

A man facing trial in a murder case registered in 2018 was nabbed on Wednesday with a drug haul of around Rs 2 crore during a raid by the Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Odisha Police’s Crime Branch near Khordha township.

The drug peddler possessing two kilograms of brown sugar was nabbed near Khurda-Jatni bypass near the bridge area. Identified as Rakesh Samantray, he is the accused in a murder case registered at Khandagiri Police Station in 2018. He was under judicial custody and was granted conditional bail by the court recently.

As the accused failed to furnish any valid authority in support of possession of contraband materials, he was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, 1985. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody, said STF officials.

The STF is continuing its well-orchestrated operation on drug peddlers across the state. Since 2020, the STF has seized 61 kilo grams of brown sugar. The seized narcotics would have fetched the drug peddlers nearly Rs 61 crore in the international market, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, STF, Jay Narayan Pankaj.