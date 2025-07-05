Municipal representatives visit Parliament, interact with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Over 30 representatives from Municipalities across the country, including Municipal Councillors and Chairpersons, visited the old and new Parliament buildings in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the visit, the delegates interacted with Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and heard his insights on democratic governance.

Many of them expressed appreciation for the recently held two-day Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Conference in Gurugram and requested that similar conferences be organised in the future. They also expressed a desire to witness the functioning of the largest panchayat system in the country.

The representatives shared their valuable experiences and learnings. Several officials also advocated for the creation of a position equivalent to that of a Chairman within Municipal Councils and proposed the allocation of a separate budget for the same.

Addressing the gathering, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the delegates to return to their constituencies with a renewed commitment to directly engage with their communities and fulfil their expectations and aspirations.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha were also present during the visit.

Birla welcomed the municipal representatives to the historic Parliament House, acknowledging it as a symbol of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and revolutionaries.

He highlighted the building’s role in the drafting of the Constitution under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar and emphasised its ongoing importance in shaping the nation’s progress and safeguarding constitutional rights and duties.

He also stressed the importance of drawing inspiration from India’s spiritual and cultural heritage while striving to build a New India.

The Speaker noted that such conferences for municipal representatives significantly strengthen grassroots governance and expressed hope that the delegates would channel the knowledge, training, innovations, and ideas gained from the Gurugram conference to benefit their respective regions.