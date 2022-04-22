Mumbai Youtube rapper arrested in Goa for possessing MDMA worth Rs 7 lakh

The Goa Police detained a Mumbai-based Youtube rapper and a woman from Delhi on Friday, and MDMA, an illegal synthetic substance worth Rs 7 lakh, was seized from their possession.

M.C. Kurban, alias Kurban Shaikh, a resident of Mumbai’s Borivali, has been identified as the rapper, according to Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Shobhit Saxena.

“During the course of our inquiry, we discovered that Kurban Shaikh is a regular narcotics seller in Mumbai and Goa. We’re also looking for more information on Kurban Shaikh. We discovered during our inquiry that he is a youtube rapper known as M.C Kurban “Saxena informed reporters in this city.

“He attempts to get into events because of his rap persona, and there he sells drugs. So that’s the strategy he’s employing. It’s a new method of operation that has come to our attention, and we’re looking for more information “A 29-year-old woman associate from Delhi, who is currently residing in the seaside village of Siolim in North Goa, has also been arrested, according to Saxena.

(with inputs from IANS)