Mumbai Police writes to CISF DG to enquire into lapses in Kirit Somaiya’s security

Days after the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya near Khar police station in Mumbai, the city’s Police Commissioner has written to the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to enquire into the lapses in the security cover of Somaiya.

Somaiya has been accorded Z category security provided by the CISF.

It is learnt that the Mumbai police has also asked the CISF to fix responsibility so that these sort of security lapses do not occur in the future with any protectee. However, CISF officials said that they are not aware of such a letter from the Mumbai police.

On April 23, some Shiv Sena supporters allegedly threw footwear and water bottles at Somaiya’s SUV when he was leaving Khar police station where he had gone to meet arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. Maharashtra BJP leaders including Somaiya met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on April 25 and apprised him about the prevailing situation in the state and demanded a probe into the attack on Somaiya.

The delegation also demanded that the Union Home Secretary send a central team to review the situation in the state where the BJP leaders are being targeted by the ruling party’s cadre. The BJP delegation also met Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on the same issue. Rai assured them that he would talk to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in detail and take a report on whatever is going on in Maharashtra.

Both Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana had earlier given a call for chanting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’. This led to a controversy and angered the Sena cadres.