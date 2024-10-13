Mumbai police reaches MP to nab 3rd accused in Baba Siddique murder case

A team of Mumbai Police on Sunday reached Madhya Pradesh in search of the third accused allegedly involved in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

According to sources, the Mumbai police suspect that the man, belonging to Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, is also involved in the killing.

The Mumbai police have already nabbed two accused. The police suspect that the third accused might be somewhere near Ujjain or Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district of MP.

Advertisement

As per reports, a police official in MP said that the accused is constantly on the move and the MP police is assisting the Mumbai Police in tracking him down.