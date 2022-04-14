Mumbai: NCB nabs South African man with 3.98-kg heroin

The Narcotics Control Bureau announced on Thursday that a South African national was apprehended with 3.98 kg of heroin after arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday.

Following a particular tip-off, the NCB Mumbai Zonal team awaited the arrival of a person – whose identity has not been revealed – with a red trolley bag containing the contraband on a flight from Johannesburg.

A search of the luggage found a hidden hole containing four packs of heroin totaling 3.98 kgs, valued at about Rs 25 crore in the market, which the NCB seized.

At the CSMIA a few years earlier, the NCB detained a South African woman with a comparable amount of heroin.

Officials stated the NCB is keeping a close eye on suspicious travellers who may be involved in international narcotics trafficking now that air travel restrictions have been relaxed following the relaxing of pandemic regulations.

