With the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossing 1,000 mark the state capital Mumbai, in a first for the country had made face masks compulsory for all residents wanting to move around in the city, in any public places for whatever reasons, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notification, on Wednesday.

The order says that action will be taken against offenders under section 188 of IPC which can lead to arrest upto six months.

The BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said in an official order, “the measure was necessitated as studies have revealed that wearing face masks can substantially reduce the spread of coronavirus from and to persons coming in contact with each other, besides other mandatory social distancing measures already implemented.”

According to the BMC order, any persons moving around in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets, etc, for whatever reasons must wear a face mask.

This would also be applicable to all people moving around in their official or personal vehicles at any site, office or workplace, besides attending any gatherings or meetings at workplaces.

The masks can be the regular 3-layer masks or cloth masks, either available with pharmacies or home-made which can be washed and reused after disinfecting them, said Pardeshi.

In yet another tweet the BMC emphasising the need for wearing face mask said, “Micro-droplets are one of the most potent carriers of Coronavirus. By wearing face masks, we can repress the infection from spreading.”

The Coronavirus cases in the financial capital of the country continued to soar highest in the country with maximum Covid-19 deaths at 40 and positive 686 positive cases till today.