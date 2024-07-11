Mumbai Coastal Road’s northbound stretch connecting Haji Ali to Worli opens today

The third phase of the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project has been temporarily opened for traffic from Thursday onwards.

The road that connects Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road in Worli and Haji Ali’s Arm 8, which runs from the Lotus Jetty Junction to the main bridge at Haji Ali on the northbound lane, will be opened from Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.

The road will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to allow the completion of the remaining work for the project. The third phase of the Coastal Road is a 3.5-kilometre stretch towards the northbound that connects Haji Ali with Worli.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took an inspection tour of this road before it was opened for commuters today. He was accompanied by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Amit Saini, Chief Engineer (Mumbai Coastal Road Project) Girish Nikam, Deputy Chief Engineer Mantayya Swamy and other officials.

On June 10, the second phase of the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road connecting Worli to Marine Drive was inaugurated by CM Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This road is 6.25 km from Haji Ali and Amarsons.

The first phase was inaugurated on March 11 by CM Shinde, along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its budget for 2022-23, allocated Rs 3200 crore for the Mumbai Coastal Road project. As per BMC data, the coastal road project got the highest share of budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by health at 15 per cent, traffic and roads at 12 percent, bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget.