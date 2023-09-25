Mukhtar Ansari gets bail from HC in gangster case, but no stay on his sentence

In a big relief for jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, the Allahabad high court has given him bail in a case registered under the Gangster Act, in which he was given 10 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 5 lakh. However, the court did not stay the 10-year punishment, for which hearing will continue, although it stayed the fine imposed on him.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Rajveer Singh gave the decision, on Monday. The court had reserved its order on September 20 after completing the hearing in a petition filed by Mukhtar Ansari in the high court against the 10-year sentence awarded by the Ghazipur MP-MLA Court on April 29.

While filing the detention certificate in the high court, Ansari’s lawyer Upendra Upadhyay had said Ansari has already been in jail for 12 years and four months. The lawyer argued that Ansari had spent more time in prison than his sentence during the trial. In this matter, the court had also sought a report from the Banda jail superintendent and the report was filed in the court by the superintendent. On behalf of the government, the additional advocate general, Manish Goyal, opposed the bail application, but the court approved Ansari’s bail and stayed the fine.

However, Ansari will have to remain in the Banda jail despite getting bail, as he has not been granted bail in many other cases. It is noteworthy that Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari has already got bail in the same case. The Ghazipur MP-MLA court had sentenced Afzal Ansari to four years of imprisonment, due to which his Parliament membership was terminated.