Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today offered ‘Chadar’ on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of 809th Urs. Naqvi said that tolerance and harmony is the DNA of India and nobody can “defame and demolish” this proud legacy of our country.

He also read out the message of the Prime Minister in which he conveyed greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of annual Urs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message said that “Greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti across the world on the occasion of 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This annual celebration is a beautiful example of social unity and brotherhood.

Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. pic.twitter.com/DHa1f5p0kk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

“Harmonious co-existence of various religions, sects and beliefs associated with them is a magnificent heritage of our country. Various Saints, Pir and Fakirs of our country have played a key role in protecting and strengthening this heritage. Their eternal message of peace and harmony has always enriched our socio-cultural heritage.”

Prime Minister in his message said that “Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who has left an indelible imprint in the society with his Sufi thoughts, is the ideal symbol of our great spiritual traditions. Promoting the spirit of love, unity, service and harmony, Gharib Nawaz’s values ​​and views will always continue to inspire the humanity.

“On the annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I express my tributes to him through sending “Chadar” at Ajmer Sharif Dargah and pray for happiness, well-being and prosperity of the people of the country.”

On the occasion, Naqvi said that the life of Gharib Nawaz inspires us to strengthen the commitment to communal and social harmony. This unity can defeat the forces, who are engaged in the conspiracy to create divide and conflict in the society. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s message is an “effective commitment to peace across the world.”

Naqvi also inaugurated the newly constructed block of 88 toilets at Dargah premises which will immensely benefit the devotees and pilgrims especially women. He inaugurated “Rain Basera” where accommodation arrangements have been made for about 500 women pilgrims. These facilities have been constructed for the first time at the Dargah premises.

Naqvi inaugurated Gate No-5 of the Dargah and he also inaugurated the fourth floor of the Guest House at Dargah premises.

(Image: Twitter/@naqvimukhtar)