Mukesh Ambani receives another ransom threat, this time the demand is Rs 400 cr

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has once again received a threat to his life.

With this, Ambani has received two threat emails, this time warning him of dire consequences if he ignored earlier emails in which the sender demanded ₹400 crore.”

Remarkably, this is the same sender who, on October 27, demanded ₹200 crore from the chairman of RIL in two separate emails.

Advertisement

“Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded ₹400 crore,” according to media reports.

Ambani had earlier received emails threatening to shoot him to death if he didn’t pay ₹20 crore.

Then, every time an email was sent, the ransom kept going up to ₹200 crore and ₹400 crore. The first threatening email was sent on October 28, according to Mumbai police, who also stated that the sender raises the ransom and cites a lack of response to the previous email.

Mumbai police filed a case against an unidentified individual last month under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

A man from Darbhanga, Bihar, was detained by the Bihar Police in October of last year after he made threats to kill Ambani and his family.