Mukesh Ahlawat likely new face in Atishi-led Delhi Cabinet; four ministers retained

AAP MLA from Sultanpur-Majra, Mukesh Ahlawat, is set to be the newest face in the cabinet of Atishi, who will soon take over as Delhi’s Chief Minister.

According to reports, Ahlawat will be sworn in as a minister alongside Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain.

His appointment to the Delhi Cabinet will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand.

Atishi, who previously held the education portfolio, will officially assume the role of Chief Minister on September 21.

The swearing-in ceremony will also see the ministers taking the oaths of office.

Atishi was elected Delhi AAP’s Legislative Party Leader following Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of resignation.

Her name was reportedly proposed by Kejriwal and she was elected as Legislative Party Leader unanimously.

Kejriwal announced his resignation on Sunday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise police case but barred him from visiting the Chief Minister’s Office.

The AAP chief is facing allegations of corruption and money laundering in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22.