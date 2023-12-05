Mukesh Agnihotri, Bhagwant Mann delve into talks on illegal mining, drugs, religious tourism

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said that he and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann engaged in productive discussions on crucial matters yesterday. Speaking to the press, Agnihotri highlighted three significant topics – religious tourism, illegal mining, and the drug predicament.

Agnihotri emphasized the significance of religious sites like Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar, Dera Beas, Wagah border, and Jallianwala Bagh, frequented by people, especially from Una district.

Similarly, he mentioned the visits of Punjab residents to Mata Chintpurni, Naina Devi, Jwalaji, Bagula Mukhi, and Deotsidh. Both parties agreed to expand religious circuits and student exchange programmes between the states.

Transport ministers from both sides will meet to bring to table these initiatives. Considering the lengthy and penetrable border shared by the states, combating smuggling and drug abuse emerged as a pivotal concern.

To address these issues, regular meetings among police officials from border regions are planned to facilitate information sharing and network identification. Illegal mining was another point of focus, with concerns raised about tippers carrying excessive loads contrary to declared quantities in the “M” Forms. Agnihotri stressed the need to curb revenue theft while ensuring continuous developmental work. Installation of CCTV cameras at inter-state barriers and escape routes is set to monitor and deter illegal mining activities.

Highlighting ongoing projects, Agnihotri mentioned a 32 MW solar power plant in Pekhubela village, Una subdivision, slated to be operational within two months. An 11-km transmission line is being established to power the drug park. Additionally, the Punjab Government agreed to supply power for the park from Jamalpurand.

Touching upon the PGI satellite center in Una, originally announced five years prior by former Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Agnihotri credited the Sukhu government for granting environmental clearance to the project. He assured personal oversight of the construction progress and confirmed meetings with the PGI Director. A substantial allocation of Rs 375 crore has been earmarked for the hospital’s civil works.