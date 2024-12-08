Mughal era coins found during digging in Bijnor village

MNREGA workers, while digging at a cemetery for construction work,

found Mughal-era coins at a village, Karunda Choudhar, in the Bijnor

district.

Bijnor has been spewing out traces of ancient civilizations with

several old coins and other articles being found here.

Police said here on Sunday that these coins, said to be made of

silver, have inscriptions in Arabic language. They have seized the

coins and handed them over to the Archeology Department.

On Friday last, when the work on the boundary wall of the cemetery was

underway at the village, an MNREGA worker found an earthen pot. On the

opening of the pot, 15 coins were recovered from it. Since the coins

are white in colour they are assumed to be made of silver.

An eye witness said Hijri year 1191 is written on the coins.

On receipt of the information from village head Iqrar Ansari, police

inspector in-charge Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and took the coins

into his possession.

The cemetery, where the coins were found, is said to have been a

village inhabited about 100 years ago before being relocated to

another place and the abandoned place came to be used for burying the

dead.

People say many articles have already been found during the digging in

and around the cemetery. Villagers say about 15 years ago, a copper

pot was recovered at the same place. Apart from this, Lakhauri brick

has also been found some time ago.