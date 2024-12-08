Mughal era coins found during digging in Bijnor village

HP surpasses 275 lakh labour days target under MNREGA in 2023-24: Sukhu
MNREGA workers, while digging at a cemetery for construction work,found Mughal-era coins at a village, Karunda Choudhar, in the Bijnordistrict.
Bijnor has been spewing out traces of ancient civilizations with
several old coins and other articles being found here.
Police said here on Sunday that these coins, said to be made of
silver, have inscriptions in Arabic language. They have seized the
coins and handed them over to the Archeology Department.
On Friday last, when the work on the boundary wall of the cemetery was
underway at the village, an MNREGA worker found an earthen pot. On the
opening of the pot, 15 coins were recovered from it. Since the coins
are white in colour they are assumed to be made of silver.
An eye witness said Hijri year 1191 is written on the coins.
On receipt of the information from village head Iqrar Ansari, police
inspector in-charge Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and took the coins
into his possession.
The cemetery, where the coins were found, is said to have been a
village inhabited about 100 years ago before being relocated to
another place and the abandoned place came to be used for burying the
dead.
People say many articles have already been found during the digging in
and around the cemetery. Villagers say about 15 years ago, a copper
pot was recovered at the same place. Apart from this, Lakhauri brick
has also been found some time ago.
