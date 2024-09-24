MUDA case: Karnataka CM refuses to give in to BJP demand for resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, rejected the demand for his resignation after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the governor’s approval of conducting an investigation against him in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam.

“Why should I resign? HD Kumaraswamy is on bail. Did he resign? At an inquiry stage, how come the resignation point arises? We will face them politically…,” he said.

He termed the MUDA case a ”sham”, and part of the ”revenge politics of the BJP and JDS”.

Earlier in the day, in a huge setback to Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of conducting an investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in MUDA allotting sites to his wife.

The Opposition BJP termed the judgment a slap on the Congress government in the state and the CM and demanded his resignation.

Siddaramaiah refused to relent, saying the BJP has been trying to dislodge their government through money power, and Operation Kamala (Lotus — BJP’s election symbol) but could not succeed.

”I am not afraid of the conspiracy hatched by BJP & JD(S) as people are with our party, me, and also our government. Whatever futile exercise they made to dislodge our government it is not possible for them…” he said while addressing a press conference flanked by his deputy, D K Shivakumar, in the state capital Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah said, “Today, the high court passed an order. I have seen the orders through the media. I am yet to go through the judgment of the high court. After going through the judgment, I will react both legally and politically… I will discuss with the legal experts, my cabinet colleagues, the party, and the high command – what action to be taken legally will be spelt out…”

”We will not be scared of the BJP and JD(S) conspiracy, as well as that of the Governor’s office. People have blessed us. I have their blessing. I also have the high command and party leaders backing me.”

Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation to allow an impartial investigation. “It is a slap on the Congress government and CM Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka High Court has answered all the questions that were raised. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah should resign and an impartial investigation should be conducted by the CBI…,” Joshi said, adding the “BJP has no desire of toppling the Karnataka government.”

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, ”Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ji is continuing the rich old tradition of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party — coming to power in the name of the poor with false promises, only to indulge in corruption to enrich themselves and their families.”

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said there was no question (of resignation) by the CM. ”He has not done anything wrong. He is not involved in any scam. This is a political conspiracy by the BJP… We stand by him, we support him. He has been doing good work for the country, party, and state.”

Last month, Karnataka Governor Gehlot gave his nod to prosecute Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land scam.

Terming the Governor’s decision “anti-Constitution” and “against the law”, Siddaramaiah challenged it in the high court.

The allegations against Siddaramaiah pertain to the allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru, including one to his wife, as well as the alleged misappropriation of Rs 89.73 crore from a state development corporation intended for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

The chief minister has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that “everything was done according to law” in the Mysuru land allotment case.