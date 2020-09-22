The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved increasing MSP of six Rabi crops. Wheat MSP has been increased by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal.

The government today hiked the minimum support price of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal to encourage farmers to increase cultivation of the crop, announced Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said the government has always maintained that MSP and APMC mechanisms will continue as against a false propaganda spread by the Opposition parties. “The CCEA (Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs) has approved increasing MSP of six rabi crops. Wheat MSP has been increased by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal,” said the minister.

The parliament passed the three farmers related Bill~Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

However, the passing of the Bills saw the protests from Opposition leaders and farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab. The Opposition calls the Bill “anti-farmer” while the government is saying it will give the farmers marketing freedom and better price for their produce.

The Lok Sabha today also passed a Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act that seeks to make it mandatory for office bearers of any NGO to provide their Aadhaar numbers at the time of registration and also bring various other changes.

The Bill was passed after a discussion in the lower house. However, this Bill too witnessed concern from Opposition leaders. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that on one hand the government invites foreign funds, but when such funds come for educational and charitable purposes, it is being prevented.

“There is a political agenda behind this. How much foreign fund has come into the PM-CARES Fund,” he said. Another Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi appealed that the Bill be sent to the Standing Committee. He said that this Bill will result in the closure of several organisations which are doing good work.

Addressing their concern, the minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the legislation was not against any religion or NGO.

“The Bill was necessary for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and that it will also help in curbing misuse of foreign funds,” said the minister.

The Bill proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, cleared by the Rajya Sabha, is passed by the Lok Sabha by voice vote.