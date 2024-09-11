MP tops among states in AYUSH with maximum PHCs

Madhya Pradesh has topped in the country among states for having AYUSH facilities at 328 primary health centres in the state’s urban areas, according to state government officials.

Officials said on Wednesday that according to the report ‘Health Dynamics of India – Infrastructure and Human Resources’, released recently by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Madhya Pradesh also ranks second in the number of district hospitals with 52, led by Uttar Pradesh with 125 and Delhi on third place with 40.

MP is also third in terms of tribal pockets, where there are AYUSH doctors available at 228 primary and community health centres. Odisha ranks first with 296 AYUSH doctors and Chhattisgarh is second with 279.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh has been among the first six states in India to have significantly increased the number of sub-health centres in rural areas since 2005. It also ranks seventh among the ten States with the highest number of primary health centers. The state is also among the top six for the number of community health centres, with a total of 332 out of 5,491 nationwide.

According to the report, Madhya Pradesh is among the top three states in terms of the number of sub-divisional hospitals. The state has 144 sub-divisional hospitals, with Tamil Nadu leading with 281 and Karnataka second with 147.

The report gives a comparative analysis of health infrastructure, technical staffing and availability of specialist doctors across states. It notes an increase in availability of specialist doctors, including surgeons, gynecologists, pediatricians, pharmacists, lab technicians, nursing staff and radiographers, officials said.