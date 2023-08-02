MP teacher gets tax notice; died 10 years ago

A situation unfolded in Betul district when the family of a deceased woman teacher, who had passed away a decade ago, received an income tax notice of a staggering Rs 7 crore in her name. This unusual incident with the MP teacher is not an isolated case in the district, as another individual, who earned a modest monthly salary of Rs 5,000 while working at a local store, was left dumbfounded by an income tax notice that demanded over Rs 1.25 crore from him.

The woman in question, Usha Soni, was a dedicated government teacher hailing from Pathkheda village. She passed away in 2013. However, the unexpected turn of events came when her family received an income tax notice pertaining to the assessment year 2017-18, demanding an exorbitant sum of Rs 7 crore in her name. The family suspects that the PAN details of the deceased might have been misused by someone with malicious intentions.

In their official complaint, the family of MP teacher highlighted their interaction with the tax authorities, who revealed that Usha Soni’s PAN information had been utilized by a company called Natural Casting during the 2017-18 period. Allegedly, this company engaged in the sale of scrap materials to another business entity, leading to the issuance of the tax notice.

Beseeching action against those responsible for the unauthorized use of Usha Soni’s PAN information and the subsequent transactions, the family urged the Superintendent of Police to intervene in the matter.

Speaking about the perplexing tax notice, Pawan Soni, Usha Soni’s son, conveyed his family’s ordeal to the media. He stated, “We were astonished to receive a tax assessment notice for Rs 7.56 crore (approximately) in the name of my mother, Usha Soni, who was a dedicated teacher and passed away in 2013 due to liver disease.”

In a strikingly similar incident, Nitin Jain, aged 42 and employed at a store in Betul, earning a monthly wage of Rs 5,000, faced a similar predicament. Nitin narrated his experience, saying, “Around two weeks ago, I was taken aback to receive an income tax notice for over Rs 1.25 crore. It was a distressing moment. I promptly filed a complaint with the local police.”