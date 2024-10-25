MP school adjudged the best in the world for innovation in education system

The Vinoba Bhave CM RISE School at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh has been conferred the award for the ‘Best School in the World for Innovation in Education System’, according to officials of the state government.

According to the officials, the ‘T-4 Education Institute’ of London announced the award for the state’s school in a virtual programme on Thursday.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the nation and state for the award.

Dr Yadav expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the CM RISE School of Madhya Pradesh has elevated Indian education on the global stage. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring a bright future for students and continuing to set new benchmarks in the field of education.

According to officials, the award organized by T-4 Education Institute of London is given to those schools, which have demonstrated innovation and community impact in the field of education.

Vinoba Bhave CM RISE School in Ratlam, under the State Department of School Education, has been honored with the World’s Best School Award in the category of Innovation in the Education System for 2024.

According to the officials, the government of Madhya Pradesh has set up the ‘CM RISE (Respect, Integrity, Strength, Excellence) Schools’, as a set of world-class government schools that offer high-quality holistic education.