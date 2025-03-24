RSS trying to finish India’s education system: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to finish India’s education system, and said if it falls into their hands then nobody will get jobs in the country.

He said that the INDIA bloc will never compromise on the education system of India and together it will “defeat” the BJP and RSS.

Addressing a protest organized by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)-led INDIA bloc student outfits on several issues, including the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and paper leaks, at the Jantar Mantar, Gandhi said, “One organization is trying to finish the future of India and its education system. The name of that organization is RSS. If our education system goes into their hands, which is going gradually, then this country will be destroyed. Nobody will get jobs in this country and this country will be finished,” he said.

Claiming that all vice chancellors of the universities are nominated by the RSS, the Leader of Opposition said in the coming times, state universities VCs will be appointed with the nomination of the right-wing group.

“I am happy that all the student organizations have come here today because it is your responsibility to tell the students of the country, all the Vice-Chancellors of the universities are RSS nominated. In the coming times, the Vice-Chancellors of State universities will be appointed through nomination from RSS. This is dangerous for the country. We have to stop this,” he said.

Asserting that the biggest issue in the country is unemployment, Gandhi attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “A few days back, the Prime Minister gave a speech on Mahakumbh, I wanted to tell him that it is very good to speak on Kumbh mela, but he should also speak about the future. He should speak about unemployment. His government has made the youth unemployed.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi never says a word on unemployment, inflation or the education system because his model is the BJP-RSS model. His model is to provide the country’s wealth to Ambani and Adani, and to give institutions of the country to RSS,” he said.

Calling upon the student organisations to organise such protests in every corner of the country, Gandhi said, “Wherever you need me I am ready to go there. We will never compromise on the education system of India. Together, we will defeat the BJP and RSS.