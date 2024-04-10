MP: Polling in Betul LS seat rescheduled following BSP candidate’s death

The Election Commission of India (ECI) postponed the Lok Sabha poll in Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh due to the sudden demise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ashok Bhalavi, 48, on April 9.

According to officials, the voting at Betul was initially scheduled in the second phase on May 26. The new date of polling in Betul announced by the ECI is May 7.

Ashok Bhalavi passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

The main contenders on the seat are sitting BJP MP Durga Das Uikey and Congress candidate Ramu Tekam.