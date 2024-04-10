Logo

# India

MP: Polling in Betul LS seat rescheduled following BSP candidate’s death

BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 10, 2024 10:16 pm

The Election Commission of India (ECI) postponed the Lok Sabha poll in Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh due to the sudden demise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ashok Bhalavi, 48, on April 9.

According to officials, the voting at Betul was initially scheduled in the second phase on May 26. The new date of polling in Betul announced by the ECI is May 7.

The main contenders on the seat are sitting BJP MP Durga Das Uikey and Congress candidate Ramu Tekam.

