MP: Police arrest 15 persons in Gurjar Mahakumbh violence incident in Gwalior

Gwalior Police have arrested 15 persons and imposed NSA (National Security Act) against one accused in connection with Gurjar Mahakumbh violence that erupted in the district on September 25, a police official said on Thursday.

The Gurjar Community had organised a Mahapanchayat (meeting) at Phoolbagh in the district on Monday, September 25.

Police said that the accused reached the Collectorate to submit a memorandum and thousands of people also reached there.

“They created nuisance, vandalised vehicles and pelted stones due to which some police personnel were also injured,” an official said.

The police said that the force also retaliated and used tear gas and managed to control the matter Police informed that FIRs have been registered against 25 named and 700 unknown persons at five different police stations in the district.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, “It was found that three people posted on social media about the disturbance and were instigating which would create terror among the people, create rebellion in the societies. We have registered a case into the matter and have arrested an accused in it.”

“The arrested person does not belong to the community (Gurjar) whose program was organised in the district and he also has a criminal record. He was also prominently involved in the incident that occurred on September 25. So, NSA has been imposed against him. Currently, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the violence incident that occurred on September 25 and further action into the matter is underway,” he added.

SSP Chandel said that some people had specifically planned the incident and people from other communities were also present in the Gurjar Mahakumbh.

Nonetheless, it is also being seen that such people were also arrested among those 15 accused and further action will be taken against them only after investigation. No one will be allowed to spoil the environment of Gwalior,” SSP Chandel added.