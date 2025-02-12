Logo

# India

MP MLA new president of tribal Congress

Madhya Pradesh Congress tribal MLA Dr Vikrant Bhuria has been appointed the national president of the All India Adivasi Congress (AIAC), the tribal wing of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | February 12, 2025 4:00 pm

Dr Bhuria (40) will replace Shivaji Rao Moghe on the post. He is currently the Congress MLA form the tribal dominated Jhabua district of the state.He has been the president of the state wing of Youth Congress too.

The move is being seen as the party’s strategy to consolidate its tribal voter base in MP. Of the 230 State Assembly seats in the state, 47 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Vikrant Bhuria is the son of senior leader and former union minister, Kantilal Bhuria.

