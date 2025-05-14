MP minister under heavy fire over derogatory comments against Army Colonel

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah continued to face heavy fire from all sections of society on Wednesday too, over his derogatory remarks hinting at Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Quereshi, which he made during his speech at a function at Mhow near Indore on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, retired veterans of the Indian Armed Forces in Bhind district submitted a memorandum against Vijay Shah, addressed to MP Governor Mangubhai Patel.

The military veterans at Gohad and Mehgaon have demanded that a case be registered against Vijay Shah on charges of sedition.

The opposition Congress too continued its attack on Shah, and burnt the effigies and posters at various places during the party’s statewide demonstrations against the minister today.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers gheraoed the Shyamla Hills Police Station at Bhopal today. They demanded registration of an FIR against the minister. State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari submitted a written complaint at the police station.

Bhopal Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shalini Dixit spoke to the enraged Congress leaders and workers, and pacified them. The police also lodged a complaint on the basis of Patwari’s application.

The Congress also held major protests at Mhow and Indore, where party workers burnt Vijay Shah’s posters and effigies, and blackened the minister’s photos.

The heat of the minister’s controversial remarks reached upto New Delhi too and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Shah’s immediate sacking.

The BJP has also taken a serious note of the comments, and MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, along with senior BJP functionaries too criticised Vijay Shah.

The saffron party organization has also reprimanded Vijay Shah, and summoned him for a clarification, even as the minister offered an apology over his comments.

On Tuesday, Shah had made derogatory comments regarding the India-Pakistan conflict following ‘Operation Sindoor’. He dragged the name of PM Narendra Modi and also hinted at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi without naming her.

At a function in the Manpur area of Mhow near Indore, Shah had said, “jin katey pitey logon ne….. hamare Hinduon ke kapde utarvaakar maara, …….humne unhi ki bahan ko bhejkar unki aisi taisi karai. Ek baar Modi ji ke liye zordaar taaliyaan bajaiye.”

The minister did not stop here and continued to make other offensive remarks too throughout his speech.

“Ab Modi ji kapde to utaar nahi saktey they…..isliye unke samaj ki Bahan ko bheja….ki tumhare samaj ki Bahan aake tumhe nangaa karke choregi,” Shah shouted from the stage with a mic in his hand.