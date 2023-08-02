MP: KNP reports 9th cheetah death

Serious concerns continue to be raised over the well being of Cheetahs and the success of the Cheetah project in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, as yet another cheetah was found dead inside the park today.

This is the ninth death of a cheetah in the KNP in the past seven months.

According to officials, Namibian adult female cheetah Dhatri, earlier known as Tbilisi, was found dead inside the KNP today morning.

The feline was untraceable for the past two days due to some malfunction in the GPS collar fitted on its neck and monitoring teams of the KNP were frantically trying to locate it.

Today morning, a team finally located the cheetah but it was found dead, said officials.

Officials said the reason behind the death would be known after the postmortem report comes in.

The first cheetah death was reported on 27 March this year and since then six adults and three cubs have died till now.

Officials said 14 cheetahs are presently alive and healthy in the park, including seven males, six females and one cub. All these cheetahs are presently confined in a special enclosure.

Another female adult cheetah is currently roaming in the wild and officials said efforts are on to trace it and bring it into the enclosure too.