MP: Key accused in alleged case of love jihad shot in leg in encounter

The key accused in an alleged case of ‘love jihad’ was shot in the leg during a brief encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh when he snatched a cop’s rifle and reportedly fired two shots at a police party in a bid to to escape police custody.

The incident occured in Ghattiya of the Ujjain district late night on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Farmaan Mansoori, is among the seven accused arrested on Tuesday in the case from village Bichrod in the Ghattiya area of Ujjain

According to sources, the accused men were involved in allegedly trapping Hindu girls before filming and blackmailing the girls with obscene videos.

An irate mob had attacked Farmaan’s house in the village after the incident came to light on Tuesday.

A police team was rushed to the village to control the situation that otherwise could have flared into communal unrest. The police subsequently arrested the seven men in connection with the case and locked them up in the Ghattiya police station.

According to Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma, as Farmaan complained of chest pain while in police custody on Tuesday night, a police team, including Sub-Inspector Karan Kuval and Jayant Damor, was taking him to a hospital at Ujjain from Ghattiya when the incident occurred.

The police official recounted how Farmaan snatched a service rifle from a cop and fired two shots from it in a bid to escape from police custody. In the retaliatory firing by the police, a bullet hit Farmaan in the leg. The police then overpowered Farmaan and later admitted him to a hospital for treatment.