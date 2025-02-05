MP is becoming a hub of IT revolution: CM

Asserting that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the center of the Information Technology revolution, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Wednesday that major IT, ITeS (Information Technology Enabled Services), and ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) sectors will participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025), scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal, propelling the state to new heights in this sector.

The CM noted that information technology is no longer just a sector, but it has become a fundamental necessity across all industries. He pointed out that from healthcare to agriculture, education, and manufacturing, IT plays a crucial role in every field.

The CM said that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the centre of this transformation, with digital infrastructure, startups, and cutting-edge technologies creating new opportunities.

He said the state’s IT and ESDM policies, and development of data centre parks, IT parks, and incubators have made Madhya Pradesh an attractive destination for technological investments.

Cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are emerging as new hubs for IT companies, with major firms like TCS, Infosys, Yash Technologies, and Impetus already establishing their presence.

Dr Yadav stated that aligning with the Digital India Mission, Madhya Pradesh is taking a leading role in adopting advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, Blockchain, and Cyber security. These innovations are transforming the IT sector and revolutionizing manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and agri-tech.

He informed that the state already has 15 IT parks and 5 IT Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He said that several new projects are in the pipeline, including Crystal IT Park 3 and 4 in Indore, 50-acre Data Center Park, and 1 lakh sq ft IT Tower in Jabalpur.

The CM expressed strong hope that these developments will accelerate Madhya Pradesh’s digital growth.

He noted that with affordable operational costs, strong government support, and a high quality of life, the state is emerging as an ideal location for startups and IT companies.