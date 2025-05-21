MP HC judge says he was transferred with malicious intentions

A judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has alleged that he was transferred from Andhra Pradesh in 2023 with malicious intentions to harass him and his family.

Justice Dupalla Venkata Ramana made these comments during his speech at his farewell function held at the High Court’s Indore Bench on Tuesday. He is scheduled to retire on 2 June.

He said when he was being transferred from his home state Andhra Pradesh for no reason, he had requested a transfer from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka on humanitarian grounds so that he could provide better treatment to his wife, suffering from severe neurological disorders due to COVID pandemic.

However, the Supreme Court did not respond to his request and instead transferred him to Madhya Pradesh.

“I expected positive humanitarian consideration. But I was disheartened and deeply pained,” Justice Ramana lamented.

“…..God does not forget, nor forgives. They will also suffer….” he averred, without taking any names.