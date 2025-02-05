Logo

# India

MP govt to phase out alcohol shops; open milk shops

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | February 5, 2025 5:19 pm

Representative Image

Reiterating the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government’s commitment to social welfare, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that liquor shops across the state will be phased out and instead milk shops will be opened all over the state.

He made the announcement while addressing the Narmada Prakatotsav and Narmadapuram Gaurav Diwas celebrations late Tuesday evening.

Speaking about the Narmadapuram district’s future, he assured that every effort will be made for its development. He said that Narmadapuram would be transformed into a modern city, on par with Indore and Bhopal, ensuring growth and progress for the region.

The CM also declared the establishment of an engineering college in Narmadapuram district to enhance higher education opportunities.

Dr. Yadav also presided over the foundation laying and inauguration of 30 development projects worth Rs 104.72 crore, including Bhoomi Pujan for 24 projects valued at Rs 29.96 crore and the inauguration of six completed projects worth Rs 74.76 crore.

To mark the occasion, 1.25 lakh flour-based lamps were lit at Sethani Ghat, creating a visually striking and spiritually uplifting atmosphere along the Narmada coastline.

