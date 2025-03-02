MP govt to give permanent power connections to farmers for only Rs 5

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that farmers would be provided permanent power connections for just Rs 5.

The CM made the announcement while addressing a large gathering of farmers at a ‘Farmers’ Conclave’ held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Sunday.

The CM’s announcement comes just a day after he declared on Saturday that wheat procurement would be done at Rs 2,600 per quintal, which includes the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 and an additional Rs 175 as a bonus for farmers. Similarly, he said that the state government would now provide Rs 4,000 per hectare, instead of Rs 2,000, directly into the bank accounts of farmers for paddy procurement. This amount will be transferred to all eligible farmers in March itself.

During the programme on Sunday, the CM emphasised that the state government is continuously making decisions in the interest of farmers.

“I announce a Rs 5 scheme for permanent power connections to farmers right away. We want to do good to all farmers and improve their lives,” Dr Yadav asserted.

“Those farmers who don’t have permanent power connections will be provided this facility for Rs 5. You just apply, the MP Central Power Distribution Company will roll out the scheme right away,” Yadav said while addressing farmers here.

“The government plans to free farmers from electricity-related hassles by giving them solar pumps for irrigation. Over the next three years, 30 lakh solar pumps will be provided,” the CM added.

“The government will purchase solar energy from farmers,” he announced.