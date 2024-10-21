MP Governor praises cops on Memorial Day

Asserting that the Madhya Pradesh Police has set high standards of devotion to duty in line with its motto of ‘Deshbhakti Janseva’, the state Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Monday that the efficiency and behavior of the police ensures that the common people feel safe and secure.

Addressing a commemoration function on the ‘Police Memorial Day’ at the Lal Parade Ground here, the Governor pointed out that it is a matter of pride that the state Police is counted among the best forces in the country. He said that the police must be alert, sensitive and polite towards the common people.

Mr Patel paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial and had a cordial meeting with the families of the martyred police personnel. He said that in a democratic system, the police are the basis of a strong society.

Advertisement

The Governor said that the police are an integral part of the society. Development is impossible without the active participation of the police. An environment of peace, harmony and brotherhood in society is very important for growth. He said that it is a major responsibility of the police to maintain the integrity, social and cultural harmony of the country and the state while ensuring law and order. Maintaining coordination with the public is also an important responsibility of the police. He said that the police should constantly update themselves according to the changing circumstances.

The Governor also praised the state police for activities like planting 1.25 lakh saplings in a single day, establishment of police bands and women’s police stations in all the districts, target of building 25000 houses for police families and establishing of 950 women energy desks.

The state Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena paid tributes to the bravery of martyrs who fought in the difficult areas of Ladakh on 21 October 1959. He also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers of the state police.

Several serving and retired police officers and families of martyred policemen were present in the programme.